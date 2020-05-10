Dwayne Johnson makes a deeply moving tribute to Paul Walker

On Thursday, Dwayne Johnson took to social networks to address a moving tribute to Paul Walker.

Thursday, 12 September 2019, Paul Walker would have celebrated his 46th birthday. Almost six years after the disappearance of the actor, who died in November 2013 in a terrible car accident, his family and friends have held to pay tribute to him by broadcasting messages on social networks.

“ I got scared when I almost lost another friend on the road “

Dwayne Johnson, who gave him the reply in three parts of the franchise “Fast & Furious” is part of it. Usually discreet about Paul Walker, “The Rock,” was held to be an exception. “I never write anything about my friend. It is my opinion, but I prefer to keep our memories and our link for me. But something about today has compelled me to remind me powerfully how fragile life is for all of us. It is the birthday of Paul, and in fact, his memory and legacy are celebrated around the world. Our friendship is woven around our girls, Meadow and Simone, and the pride that we felt to be their fathers. And recently, I got scared when I almost lost another friend on the road [l’acteur Kevin Hart a été victime d’un accident, ndlr]. All of this made me think how life is beautiful, but incredibly unpredictable. We never know what will happen, so we need to live as much as possible in honor of our loved ones and our ancestors who are no longer with us,” wrote the star of 47-year-old.

The daughter of Paul Walker, Meadow (20 years old), has also posted a message on Instagram. “A happy birthday to the most beautiful soul that I know of”, she wrote in the caption of a snapshot, bringing together father and daughter.

