Dwayne Johnson married : The Rock said “yes” to Lauren Hashian !

The weekend of August 17, 2019 has been the weekend of love ! Star of the series Grey’s Anatomy, Camilla Luddington married Matthew Alan, his companion for 10 years. But it is not the only actress to have said yes : Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also married his sweetheart, Lauren Hashian !

After a first marriage with Dany Garcia in 1997, with whom he had a daughter named Simone Alexandra, the actor of 47 years has found love in the arms of Lauren, with whom he is in couple since 2007. Together, they had two daughters, prénommées Jasmine Lia was born 16 December 2015 and Tiana Gia, born April 17, 2018.

And they said yes !

It is this Saturday, August 18, 2019 in Hawaii that the two lovers have said ‘yes’, both of white dressed. While it features a beautiful bouquet of flowers in hand, he opted for a necklace of flowers bloomed. The actor currently found on the displays of Fast and Furious – Hobbs & Shaw has shared photos of them two on Instagram… and they seem happier than ever !