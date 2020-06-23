Dwayne Johnson, Miley Cyrus and Shakira will participate in a “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future”!

A new initiative has been launched in the margins of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Even if the déconfinement is observable to all parties, the pandemic, and the risk of contracting the COVID-19 are not less present.

One of the ways forward in the fight against this health crisis and reduce the risk of the proliferation of the novel coronavirus remains a test of the capacity to be adequate.

However, the gaps in the evidence are observed in many countries, beginning with the united States. It is a fact especially true for certain communities.

So that’s why the Global Citizen has decided to go for another awareness event, entitled Overall goal: to Unite for Our Futurein order to promote the importance of adequate testing and a systematic and quality of care equally reports, including The Hollywood Reporter.

Dwayne Johnson, Miley Cyrus and Shakira it will be the concert of conscience, as well as Usher, Coldplay, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock and David Beckhamin particular.

“The event aims to encourage the international community to address the equitable access to health care, as well as other huge injustices in our world,” said Dwayne Johnson in a press release, which is in charge of facilitating the event.

An event that is not a fund of funds, this time, say organizers, but who wants to be more a time of reflection and awareness.

The event Overall goal: to Unite for Our Future it will be broadcast by the NBC network and on-line June 27,.