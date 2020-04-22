Dwayne Johnson named player the best paid of.

Forbes recently listed their players in the best paid to . from June 2015 to June of this year. Dwayne Johnson was no. 1 on the money list.

After having gained popularity and worldwide fame as The Rock in World Wrestling Entertainment, Dwayne Johnson has become a cultural icon even more with his acting career.

According to the list of athletes and entertainment to Forbes, Johnson is in the top of the list of actors with $ 64.5 million was realized from June 2015 to June of last year.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the player the best paid in the world: https://t.co/k7j9aSIntj # Celeb100 pic.twitter.com/4kbIDbPP5K

– Forbes (@Forbes) July 18, 2016

It is a lot of money.

After announcing that Rock was the top of the list of Forbes, Johnson has shared with the Twitterverse the right way to spend it all.

When you have more money than you know what to do, you go to Waffle House. It is so simple.

In regard to the Forbes list full of people the better paid of the world for the last year, Johnson was ranked the first among all the actors and actresses and was ranked 19th in the general classification.

For the duration of this list, Johnson has released only a single film, namely Central Intelligence with Kevin Hart (who arrived at no. 6 on the Forbes list), in which Johnson plays a overweight child become an agent of the CIA in high school. the film.

However, during this period, Johnson has been announced as the role voice of Maui in new animated film, Moana, appeared at WrestleMania 32 for the WWE in front of 100000 people at the stadium AT&T and confirmed that he will resume the role of Hobbs in Fast 8, which should be out in theaters in 2017.

Add the success of Ballers for HBO, a movie of Baywatch, and a remake of Jumanji, and the source of income for The Great One never seems to stop.

