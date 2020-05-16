Dwayne Johnson – News, photos, videos, biography…

Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rockis a former american professional wrestler turned actor and producer. He was born may 2, 1972 in Hayward, California. He is the father of three children.

A showman exception

Dwayne Douglas Johnson is the son of wrestler Rocky Johnson, an african-canadian, and Ata Johnson, a young woman, a native of Samoa. His maternal grandfather was also a wrestler, just like his grandmother Lia, who practised in the league in Polynesian Pacific Pro Wrestling from 1982 to 1988.

From this great family of athletes, Dwayne is destined to become a professional football player, but a shoulder injury divest him of his hopes to make a career in this field. Very large (1.96 m) and muscular, he finally decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and his grandfather and turns to the catch. He joined the WWE in 1996 and, under the pseudonym of The Rock, is gaining quickly in reputation. It becomes ten times world champion in heavy weight and won the title “WWF/E Championship eight times. Subsequently, many other trophies to come to dress its shelves and Dwayne becomes one of the greatest showmen in the history of wrestling.

The Rock leads the fighting steadily until 2013, where he loses his title of champion of the WWE against John Cena. As of 2014, despite a few appearances from time to time, it becomes more and more rare on the rings, wishing to devote himself fully to his acting career that took off and even reached the top.

Dwayne at the cinema

Even if its main activity is the catch, Dwayne launched into a successful acting career in 1998 with the series That’s 70’s Show in which he has a small role.

In 2001, he obtained his first film role in the film The return of the mummy. The following year, he won his first main role in The scorpion king. Subsequent a pair of years during which it has a lot of trouble to get into. He went on to roles in productions in medium or even small budget, for example Zero tolerance (2004), Be Cool and Doom (2005) or Redemption (2006).

In 2007, he signed his first contract with Disney and starred in The mountain bewitched (2009) and Fairy in spite of himself (2010), two productions at the success of relative.

In 2011, it is the poster for the blockbuster Fast and Furious 5, that harvest of 86 million dollars during the first weekend of its release in the United States. It is a huge success for Dwayne, who finally sees his popularity go one step further. It is from this moment that the proposals of roles in big-budget blockbuster movies began to rain…

In 2012, he holds the main role of Journey to the center of the Earth 2 : The mysterious Islandthat meeting, too, was a huge success. The following year, he resumed his role in Fast and Furious 6 and it was again a great success ! The Rock concludes brilliantly his year by sharing the poster No Pain No Gain with Mark Wahlberg.

In 2014, he uses his impressive physique to portray the demi-god Hercules in the movie of the same name. Then, in 2015, it piles up again a 3rd time for Fast and Furious 7. In the same year, he diversified a bit by playing in the movie disaster San Andreas where it gives the reply to Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario.

In 2016, he lent his voice to the character’s polynesian Maui in the animated film Vaiana, the Legend of the end of the world. In 2017, it is the return of Luke Hobbs for yet another appearance in Fast And Furious 8. Then Dwayne churned out blockbusters one after the other by playing in Baywatch : baywatch (2017) with Zac Efron, Jumanji : Welcome to the jungle (2017), Rampage : Out of control (2018), and finally Skyscraper (2018).

2019 sign once more the return of the franchise Fast and Furious with the release of Hobbs and Shaw centered mainly on the characters of Dwayne Johnson and his sidekick Jason Statham.

Privacy

Dwayne Johnson wife, his childhood sweetheart Dany Garcia, may 3, 1997, the day after its 25 years. Together they have a daughter named Simone Alexandra, was born on August 14, 2001. On June 1, 2007, after ten years of marriage, they announce they are separating but remain good friends.

Since 2007, he shared the life of Lauren Hashian. Their love is born a little girl, Jasmine Lia, on 16 December 2015. A little over a year later, on April 17, 2018, Lauren gives birth to their 2nd daughter, Tiana Gia.

On August 18, 2019, the couple announced their wedding via social networks.

Dwayne is also a very close friend of Arnold Schwarzenegger.