Dwayne Johnson on the way in which the quarantine has affected his marriage

Dwayne Johnson reveals her secret for a happy marriage and healthy with Lauren Hashian—Even when the circumstances can be stressful and detrimental to your mental health.

On Instagram, the 47-year-old has shared what the fans were asking questions about “relationships and marriage, and how I think that the quarantine has had an impact on my own marriage.”

He continued: "A woman asked me how the quarantine has had a positive impact on the marriage and the part of the husband, he said: 'Rock, I got married at about the same time as you in August last, how do I keep this sh – t is going, I need help. "

“Well, Dr. Johnson is here to help you, because I have a degree of experience, certainly not my phd,” Johnson said in the video. “So here’s the thing that I can share with you, I found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage, of course with my relationship with my girls (…) but it has also been really positive about my relationship with my wife. ”