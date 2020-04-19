Dwayne Johnson on the way in which the quarantine has affected his marriage

Dwayne Johnson reveals her secret for a happy marriage and healthy with Lauren Hashian—Even when the circumstances can be stressful and detrimental to your mental health.
On Instagram, the 47-year-old has shared what the fans were asking questions about “relationships and marriage, and how I think that the quarantine has had an impact on my own marriage.”
He continued: “A woman asked me how the quarantine has had a positive impact on the marriage and the part of the husband, he said: ‘Rock, I got married at about the same time as you in August last, how do I keep this sh – t is going, I need help. “https://www.eonline.com/”
“Well, Dr. Johnson is here to help you, because I have a degree of experience, certainly not my phd,” Johnson said in the video. “So here’s the thing that I can share with you, I found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage, of course with my relationship with my girls (…) but it has also been really positive about my relationship with my wife. ”
He continued: “We become sneaky with each other, we discuss … I have to be honest with you, you know, when this thing started, I was sometimes very unstable. I was trying to gather my shit and try to understand it because I was trying to think ten steps ahead, to what it looks like in the future? Looks like the new normal is that when I go back … at work, at school, at home. We all think, it is a lot of pressure. “
Johnson continued by saying that he came to “apologize” to his wife “every two days”.
“This is not my best week, this is not my best day, so we may become sneaky with each other but I also saw that with our quickness, we are also trying really ensure that we try to remain conscious as husband and wife, we try to understand that there is incredible pressure and that it is the fear of the unknown … how it can have an impact on our relationship and our mental well-being. ”
the Jumanji The actor has also published a lengthy caption that described further the points he was trying to argue in his video. “@laurenhashianofficial and I are doing our best in these times stressful. We realized pretty quickly how it was essential for us to be ultra-considerate, caring and empathetic to one another,” he wrote. “Be even better listeners. Even the best communicators. Acknowledge that during these periods, we do not operate at full capacity equalization cerebral and emotional as we are usually.”
He added: “You’re going to become snippy, grumpy, and you can pop on a shit silly as we did. When this happens, take your partner by the shoulders as I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with conviction, “baby, you are not mistaken … you did just not in the habit of being right” and then counting the seconds it takes for the belly laugh, and evaluate. “
“Stay in good health, my friends,” he wrote before signing as “Dr. Rock”.