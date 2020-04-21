Dwayne Johnson pays a visit to Conan O’brien to talk about Hercules (video)

As most of you know by now, one of the heroes of the most legendary in the world has found the path to the box office today, while Hercules has officially opened its doors in the cinemas of the country.

Yesterday evening, just in time for the big day of the movie, Hercules himself – Dwayne Johnson – has returned to Conan to pay a visit to Conan O’brien and Andy Richter to discuss his new film, and share a few laughs.

One of the stories that Johnson was able to hear not described not really in the character of the hard-to-cook in which we have always seen.

It is said that during the filming of one of the most important scenes of the film, the singular moment where he reconciles with who he is and fully accepts the responsibilities that go with it.

In order to give a certain authenticity to the scene, he said to the master of the propeller to ensure that the chains were real and that he could legitimately not break. In this way, he could give all he had in his power, to make the scene authentic.

Well, as you know, when you give 110% – even participating in a sporting event – your adrenaline starts pumping. The difference is that, in a sporting event, you have a place for this adrenaline to get out and get out of your system; chained to a wall… not so much.

Just after one of the times to the most critical part of the film, the moment when Hercules finally accepts that he is in fact an unstoppable force known as the half-god, he fainted. Yes… the Rock fainted.

Needless to say, this has caused a lot of laughter from Conan, Andy and the crowd. Now, he was going to become the catalyst for a few jokes; however, the Rock took them all in stride.

Fortunately, Conan has won this battle and the clip was shown after all. This clip should sound quite familiar to our readers here, because we’ve just posted the same clip earlier this afternoon, but it is really worth to be reviewed.

Speaking of which, why do we not have a look at the appearance of Dwayne Johnson on Conan last night, which is accompanied in the new clip? Take a look for yourself.

Conan broadcasts weeknights at 23: 00. on TBS. Hercules is now in cinemas.