Dwayne Johnson Pokes fun at Kevin Hart after the win the Kids ‘Choice Awards

Congratulations to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The star 48-year-old has won the blimp for best movie actor at the Nickelodeon Kids ‘Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate together Saturday.

“Hey, the children of the world, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for having voted for me. And I would also like to thank and congratulate the Kids ‘Choice Awards to have used this issue to raise awareness of the criticism for the hunger of the children,” Johnson said via a video chat, making reference to the gift of $ 1 million from Nickelodeon to No Kid Hungry. “So, congratulations guys.”

Of course, the Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle celebrity has not been able to resist mocking his co-star Kevin Hart.

“I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay in good health; I want you in bed tonight if you feeling good. Because, if it’s old you may be, anywhere in the world, knows just that you’re still taller than Kevin Hart, ” he said. “I love you.”