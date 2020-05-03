Dwayne Johnson Pokes fun at Kevin Hart after the win the Kids ‘Choice Awards

Congratulations to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The star 48-year-old has won the blimp for best movie actor at the Nickelodeon Kids ‘Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate together Saturday.
“Hey, the children of the world, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for having voted for me. And I would also like to thank and congratulate the Kids ‘Choice Awards to have used this issue to raise awareness of the criticism for the hunger of the children,” Johnson said via a video chat, making reference to the gift of $ 1 million from Nickelodeon to No Kid Hungry. “So, congratulations guys.”
Of course, the Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle celebrity has not been able to resist mocking his co-star Kevin Hart.
“I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay in good health; I want you in bed tonight if you feeling good. Because, if it’s old you may be, anywhere in the world, knows just that you’re still taller than Kevin Hart, ” he said. “I love you.”
Johnson received the award for his performance as Hobbs in Gift fast and furious: Hobbs and Shaw and for his work as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji: the next level. In fact, he said that the fans “will see soon more of Hobbs and more from Dr. Smolder Bravestone”.
This was certainly a great day for Johnson because it was also his birthday.
Johnson was not the only famous face to appear in the series. Millie Bobby Brown, Kristen Bell, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dove Cameron and several other celebrities have also made cameos. Although the winners and the nominees were not able to physically attend the awards ceremony, they have brought a lot of power for a virtual event epic.