Dwayne Johnson posts a photo of the character in Fast 8 on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson reveals what it will look like his character in Fast 8, Luke Hobbs, on Instagram.

Only a few days after Hiram Garcia, the producer of Fast & the Furious, has revealed a possible spin-off based around Luke Hobbs of Dwayne Johnson, The Rock went on Instagram to begin what would look like his character in Fast 8.

Although the last episode of the franchise has begun shooting, Johnson is open to any opportunity to continue playing Luke Hobbs.

“Perhaps it is a film derivative. It may be more films #FF, ” he wrote in his publication Instagram. “Or the hell can be that Hobbs mounts up on his motorcycle and goes to the sunset to never be seen again. Anyway, I had a solid first week of shooting, good to be back with the ohana, good to work again with my friend and producer F. Gary Gray, and our home studio, UNIVERSAL, as always the best partners for me and my team #SevenBucksProds. ”

The image itself shows a Luke Hobbs, who seems to be very different from its appearance in Furious 7. Johnson has not given any details on what to expect in Hobbs, but provides vague indications on the direction in which his character could be heading when Fast 8 will be released in cinemas. April 14, 2017.

“When you spoils a man for all that he a. All of this is important to him. You force it to return to its roots … and sometimes it is a very dangerous and twisted, ” wrote Johnson on his page Instagram. “If I had to go back for another” Fast & the Furious ” , I wanted to enter and disrupt the franchise in a way cool that has prompted fans and their blood to see a new version of Hobbs and his ‘Daddy has to go to work mentality and put the table in a manner to cool to where the character goes in the future. ”

Johnson made his debut in the franchise, Fast & Furious 2011 Fast Five as an agent of the department of diplomatic security, whose role was to find Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’conner (Paul Walker). When Johnson took over this role in future installments, he was part of the crew.

