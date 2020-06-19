Dwayne Johnson promises revelations about Black Adam in the DC Fandome

After 5 years of waiting, the first installment of the adventures of “Black Adam” is on the horizon. If the movie is still very secrets and revelations could be the program of the first edition of the DC Fandome. On Instagram, Dwayne Johnson confirms his presence.

It’s been more than five years that we hear about in the film focused on the Nemesis of Shazam, Black Adam. If you already know who is Dwayne Johnson, who will propose the character in the Warner Bros. feature film, the rest of the plot is still very secret. It may be more for a long time to believe that his interpreter, according to a video on his account of Instagram (below). In August, comic book fans around the world have their eyes fixed on the event in DC line Fandome the hope of obtaining some information about the upcoming film adaptations of the comics. It seems that one of its conferences is dedicated to the character created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck in 1945. “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. I will join the first conference DC Fandome, August 22, 2020″, says the one who is going to play for the first time a super-hero. If the nature of these potential revelations is still unknown, it is not going to wait to excerpts, unpublished. One can, however, know the name of the person who will accompany The Rock in this adventurethe rest of the cast have not been shared by Warner.

DC could also take advantage of the opportunity that they give us the release date of the film, including the the window issue has been fixed for the year 2021if everything goes according to plan. If the shooting is expected to be launched this summer, the pandemic of novel coronavirus certainly would have had reason in the planning of Warner Bros, The movie, which will not be in any case a result of Shazam! posted in another place before the second installment of the adventures of the character played by Zachary Levi. If the rumors are true, the two protagonists will meet in the third installment of Shazam!. It remains now to see what we reserve the DC for this day of the online conference, and if the ads will be at the height of our expectations. In the absence of the Comic-con, the event will allow Warner to provide news of all your projects in fire, starting with the Snyder Court.