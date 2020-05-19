Dwayne Johnson, proud papa : his daughter Simone starts in wrestling with the WWE and already beat a record

Dwayne Johnson is a proud father. Dad of two girls with Lauren Hashian, he was married in August 2019, the actor also has a daughter, Simone, born in 2011 from his marriage to Dany Garcia. If the small last, Jasmine and Tiana, are still too young to think of their pro career, Simone, she makes proud of her famous father as she decided to walk in his footsteps.

Simone Johnson launches into the catch

This is Dwayne Johnson, who announced during an interview with Jimmy Fallon : Simone has just signed a contract with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) who organize the fighting of wrestling and is known worldwide. Has 18 years, Simone Johnson, therefore, will officially launch in the catch, which is one of his passions for years. “What an honor it is that my daughter wants to walk in my footsteps. But mostly, she really wants to chart its own path, which is very important (…) It has worked out. (…) She is hooked and I’m very, very proud of it“explained the actor. As stressed in The Rock, Simone is the youngest star to have signed with the WWE. The class !

Dwayne Johnson is not the only wrestler of his family. Before him, his father Rocky and grandfather Peter were both wrestlers professional. Simone Johnson is the fourth-generation wrestler of the Johnson family.