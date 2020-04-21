Dwayne Johnson ready to play in the next film Baywatch

Dwayne Johnson heads to the beach in a forthcoming adaptation on the big screen Baywatch.

When you have a body like the actor of Fast & Furious 7 Dwayne Johnson, a simple thing like removing your shirt in front of the camera just like another day at the office; especially when your office is a beach of white sand in Santa Monica, California.

According To The . Reporter, the former WWE superstar is loosely attached to an adaptation on the big screen ahead of the popular television series Baywatch from 1989.

This is a project that is in incubation for some time, but they have never managed to warm up the project sufficiently to a boil. It would appear that Paramount Pictures is finally ready to move the project forward.

In addition to involving Dwayne Johnson to the project, they have also appealed to Sean Anders and John Morris to direct the adventure by the sea.

It will be interesting to see where Dwayne Johnson is able to integrate this new project into its filming schedule already loaded. Dwayne Johnson has just completed the filming of Fast & Furious 7 as well as the disaster film San Andreas, which should come out next year.

More recently, it has been announced that he would take the role of Black Adam in the new movie of DC Comics ‘ Shazam. It is also attached to the third and fourth episodes of the franchise, Journey to the Center of the Earth.

At this stage, there is a very limited amount of information available on the next film Baywatch. In fact, the script of the movie is not yet finished. As you can imagine, there is still no release date attached to the film, or news of the casting extra.

It will be interesting to see if they choose to bring back one of the members of the original series or subsequent films, even if it is only in a role of cameo styling. Unfortunately, it can take a bit of time before we have more information on this topic.

What do you think of the commitment of Dwayne Johnson in the new movie of Baywatch? According to you, who else will be involved in the project? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

