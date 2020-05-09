Dwayne Johnson reveals the causes of the death of his father, Rocky, at the age of 75 years

Dwayne Johnson is back on the circumstances of the death of his father, former wrestler Rocky Johnson, who disappeared at the age of 75 years.

Dwayne Johnson is grief-stricken by the death of his father. January 15, Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 years. As his son, the man had known glory thanks to the talents of a wrestler, participating in the world championships of wrestling. This is the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), who announced the sad news on social networks, without revealing the causes of death. Sunday, January 19, Dwayne Johnson is income on the causes of the death of his father through a video released on social networks. The actor has posted a video on Instagram, in which he makes particular part of his grief.

“As you know, I lost my dad a few days ago, started Dwayne Johnson. There is a party like this, I have not had the chance to tell him goodbye. I would give everything I currently have to give him a big hug and kiss to say thank you, I love you and I will respect them. But I haven’t had the chance, but life is like that, as many of you know that.”

A profound upheaval

Without any taboo, Dwayne Johnson delivered a moving account of the death of his father, Rocky. “Many of you have asked what happened to my dad. He was not feeling well, fighting a cold and an infection, and on Tuesday, he had what is called a deep vein thrombosis (editor’s note : phlebitis deep). It is a big clot of blood that has spread, has traveled in his body and in his lungs. He quickly died of a big heart attack, like this.“

Dwayne Johnson was keen to thank the public for their messages of condolences and support. “I just wanted to say hello this Sunday will be blessed for you to say thank you very much. Thank you. My heart is filled with gratitude. You gave me back the morale to a point that you can’t imagine.”

A sad news that comes to mar the happiness of the actor at the movie poster of the movie Jumanji : “Next Level”, who married this summer in Hawaii, Lauren Hashian.

