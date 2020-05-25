Dwayne Johnson (San Andreas) : solid as The Rock

He wanted to be a star of american football. He became one of the catch-and-now of the film, like in San Andreas Sunday, 26 January at 21: 05 p.m. on TF1, the incarnation of hollywood muscle winner.

What is there in common between Dwayne Johnson, Lino Ventura, Julio Iglesias, Lorie, Roch Voisine and Guillaume Canet ? Before the showbiz, they put all end to a sports career pro due to a nasty injury. For Dwayne, the shift took place in 1995. Four years earlier, noticed since high school for his talents as a footballer, he joined as a fellow in the university of Miami, America always reaching out to help the poor children as soon as their muscle mass predisposes them to embody by sport, the supremacy yankee.

A career aborted in the NFL

Criminology study is, therefore, an alibi, his assiduity manifested more in the ranks of the Hurricanes, the football team of the campus. But while he is on the point of go pro in the ranks of the NFL (National Football League), he sprays his left shoulder during a game. Surgery and rehabilitation is intensive, there will be nothing. The agility is gone, the dreams of career also. He tries to recaser in a canadian team, but it turns at the end of two months both the sequelae of his injury are a dead weight on the ground. It is finished for him.

Go up the slope after failure

He slips into depression, loose the courses and returned to live with his parents, even if he still brought something to the university : his first wife, Dany Garcia, who became his manager and give him the first of his three daughters. It is home to father Rocky and mom Ata that his true destiny turns on. Because in the Johnson family, wrestling is a religion. The father of the footballer, fallen but also the maternal grandparents are the terrors of the ring !

“One day, we found an eviction notice on the door…”

Ado, Dwayne has also taken on the sport, but to channel an energy that’s borderline who is often involved in bastons or flights. The precariousness of his followers was changing then in rage at the little Hawaiian in Waikiki, where he lived part of his youth. “We rented a mobile home for $ 120 the week. One day, we found an eviction notice on the door. My mother burst into tears, wondering if we were going to live on the street. You don’t forget an image like that”, remember Dwayne Johnson, at the hour of his glory. The catch will be his second birth, his shoulder must hold up.

Explosive start

As early as 23 years old, he made a few matches of testing. Under the name of Flex Kavana, he obtained his first victory on 10 march 1996, which earned him a contract with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), the league of the institutions of the struggle. For the occasion, he changes his name. But Rocky Maivia (the first name of his father and the surname of his mother) does not have unanimous support in the stands, both his charisma – the already famous right eyebrow in grave accent – eclipse the fame of his opponents. “Die, Rocky !”, he shouts to the crowd. Dwayne plays of this hostility as bogus as the violence orchestrated fighting, invents a double of the big bad dubbed The Rock music that the public loves to hate.

He became a star in the wrestling, he switched to the cinema

A rating that climbs to the rhythm of his titles of world champion, ten-seven in total, all competitions are mixed. But he knows that the life of athletes is short. In 1998, he decided to use his talents as a showman of the rings where the show is scripted as the movies to become an actor. It starts in a few episodes of the tv series, in parallel to his career as a wrestler. In 2001, it is the big jump with his first role in The Return of the mummy, follow-up of its spin-off, The Scorpion King, in the following year. Despite these two successes, the decade following was marked by a slew of duds. The glory remains in the arenas. To its participation in 2011 in the fifth episode of the franchise Fast & The Furious that puts it back on the road to success.

A decade of success

Since, the wheel has turned in the right direction and he can ask for $ 20 million per film. His name has become a brand. With a few exceptions, the blockbusters that he starred in for the past ten years ( IM. Joe : Conspiration, No pain No gain, Hercules, San Andreas, Jumanji 1 and 2, Skyscraper…) store of such wealth that it was sacred in 2016, then in 2019, actor the best paid in the world. His life is one long series of twists and turns, the last two took place in August 2019. He announced his official retirement from wrestling, even if his last real match was in 2013. And he is married to the composer Lauren Hashian, after twelve years together and two children.

