Dwayne Johnson says it all about his secret marriage and reveals unseen photos

Shirts, flowers, decoration, home-made, pastries, artisan… Dwayne Johnson has revealed on Instagram the details of his secret marriage, which took place in Hawaii on the 17th of August last. After twelve years of relationship, “The Rock,” married his girlfriend Lauren Hashian at a ceremony to be very private, which he has finally revealed the photos this weekend.
“Our wedding in Hawaii was beautiful and I want to thank our amazing staff for their outstanding work,” wrote the actor the best paid in the world.
Privacy, home-made and sea view
Dwayne Johnson explains that his main goal was “total privacy”, and thus uses no business wedding plannernor engaged in any outside enterprise.
“You can see that everything was home made, and only by our staff and our family. The result was spectacular, and Lauren and I will be eternally grateful to those who helped us to sing our heart on this day”, he adds.
In a series of photos posted on the social network, one then discovers that the star has swapped her white shirt worn during the exchange of vows against a shirt with flowers for dinner. The Rock also gave an overview of the menu and the buffet, the mouthwatering cake, or the venue of the ceremony, facing the sea.