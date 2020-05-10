Dwayne Johnson sends a touching message to a fan 100-year-old

Everyone is a fan of Dwayne Johnson. The famous actor, star of Fast and Furioussent to Grover, a grand-mother’s 100-year-old, a message for her birthday. In this video, shared on social networks, the star sings a melody to this grandmother happy.
“It makes me warm at heart to see it,” responded The Rock on Twitter. “Happy birthday grandma Grover! I’m honored that you’re a fan and I am so grateful that you are alive. I send you much love, Rock. (I’d like as my grandmother is still among us, but gatherings like this are really what is best with the celebrity.”
Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.
(wish my grandma was still around, aim stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019
Dwayne Johnson is obviously in a good mood this week. The actor is also reconciled with Vin Dieselafter three more years of rivalry. “10 years ago, you had me as a guest in the family Fast And Furious. I’m so grateful for that. And as you know, my goal has always been to come to this world and help the franchise to grow as I could”, he wrote on Instagram.