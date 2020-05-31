Dwayne Johnson shares the perfect rendering of Beatbox to his song Moana

Of all the roles that Dwayne Johnson has played, his turn as a half-god, arrogant, but full of humour, Maui in Moana, it may be that one of his personal favorites, even if her daughter still does not know that it expresses the character. One of the things he is most proud of in regards to the role, it is the song’s signature character, ” You’s Welcome “. Although the song has not reached the heights of “Let it Go” from Frozen, she still makes a strong impression on the fans. Now, Johnson has shared a new interpretation of the song that you really need to hear.