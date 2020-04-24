Dwayne Johnson sings “Vaiana” to lift the spirits of a fan ill – Actu Cinema

The actor helped a fan find the moral of a fan in him performing a song from his favorite movie, ” Vaiana “.

Dwayne Johnson lends his voice to the character of Maui in the animated film the Disney. When he heard the story of young Aiden, he went on Instagram to him sing the famous song of his character, “For men” (” You’re Welcome ” in English). “I discovered that the little Aiden loved my character of Maui in ‘Vaiana’. Maui helped him through many treatments, sessions at the clinic and hospital visits, ” explains the actor in the video. He added in the caption: “We are going through a difficult period, but the effort and the fight of this boy must all encourage us to put things in perspective “. He ends his message with: “I send a lot of love and strength to the mom and the dad of Aiden, Dan and Natalie Snyder, Philadelphia. Remains strong, Aiden, and remember… you’re much more powerful and awesome than I could ever be. I love you, Maui. “

The former wrestler has recently used this song to teach his daughter Tiana to wash their hands properly in order to avoid being contaminated. He has posted videos of him singing, while her daughter is sitting on the sink of the bathroom. (Belga / Belga)