Dwayne Johnson takes his place actor the best paid in the world

Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock”, has regained the title of actor of the best paid in the world, according to rankings revealed on Wednesday by Forbes magazine, with $ 89.4 million of dollars received in the past twelve months.

Former american football player became a star in the wrestling and actor was already on the highest step of the podium in 2016 before being moved to the second place in the last two years. In 2019, there is again the actor the best paid in the world with a fortune amassed between June 1, 2018 and on June 1, 2019.

The actor of 47 years, specialist of action films, including the head of poster of the film “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle” (2017) – of which a result is awaited – and star of the Fast and Furious, the last of which “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”, is out this month.

“It has simply become the star of the most popular of the moment,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst for Comscore.

“And it is still working — he is tireless,” he continued.

Tip in the second place, with us $ 76.4 million, Chris Hemsworth, one of the many players in this top 10 to camp a super-hero from the Marvel universe featured in the latest “Avengers: Endgame”, the film with the most lucrative of all time.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, is followed by Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and his $ 66 million pocketed. Chris Evans, aka Captain America, is eighth (43.5 million), while Paul Rudd – Ant-man – sits down with its $ 41 million in the last seat of the top 10.

The third place of the podium figure Bradley Cooper, who lends her voice to the character of Rocket in the last “Avengers”.

But the majority of its $ 57 million comes from the profits of her film “A Star is Born”, where the actor-producer sharing the bill with pop star Lady Gaga, according to Forbes.

The top-10 in millions of dollars:

1. Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million)

2. Chris Hemsworth (76.4 million)

3. Robert Downey Jr. (66 million)

4. Akshay Kumar (65 million)

5. Jackie Chan (58 million)

6. Bradley Cooper (57 million)

7. Adam Sandler (57 million)

8. Chris Evans (43.5 million)

9. Paul Rudd (41 million)

10. Will Smith (35 million)