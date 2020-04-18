Dwayne Johnson tease new characters for Hobbs & Shaw 2, the sequel to the spin-off of the franchise Fast & Furious.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, is usually very present on social networks and in these times of confinement, he still has more time to converse with his fans. During a recent live, he has shared new details on the film Hobbs & Shaw 2following the spin-off of Fast & The Furious.

For the moment, the film is only at the beginning of its development, but the ideas are apparently formed in the mind of the screenwriter Chris Morgan. If it does not reveal anything very spoiler, Johnson tease the arrival of new characters.

“Chris Morgan, of course, will write again, Seven Bucks Productions will produce again. We have created many great characters, the character of Vanessa Kirby with those of Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez. “

He adds : “And now, in this next episode, we still have a few surprises and super-characters to create. Not characters that Hobbs may just kick his ass, because it’s boring, but the characters that I think you will fall in love. Villains, anti-heroes and heroes at all levels. “

Hobbs & Shaw was the first film spin-off of the franchise Fast & The Furious. Has the poster, we found Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham who have taken over the roles that they held in the saga main. Vanessa Kirby plays Hattie’s sister Shaw, and Idris Elba was playing the villain.

For the moment, we n’t know when the pre-production and then filming of the movie will start. With the all of Hollywood is on hold due to the coronavirus, we do not know when things will resume. In addition, Dwayne Johnson is attached to the film Black Adam that is supposed to began filming by the end of the year.

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Universal