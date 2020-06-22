Dwayne Johnson teases new information about the film, DC Comics

DC Comics at the cinema is witnessing a new turn, ready to face the giant of Marvel, owned by Disney. Based on the success of Joker, which has allowed Joaquin Phoenix to win the Oscar for best actor, Warner is preparing a Batman with an approach that is also very realistic. A movie directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne. But this is not to say that DC Comics are abandoned fantastic from the Snyder Court of Justice of the League is official, while James Gunn loop in the film Suicide Squad 2, an Aquaman 2 is in the program, etc

And among the films, is also Black Adam, antagonist Shazam.

A super-villain played by Dwayne Johnson, who scoff at new information coming to the movie…

Black Adam will be on stage at the DC Fandome

Shazam! it was a success for the Warner published in the year 2019. Enough to put in hand a sequel and a movie about his antagonist, Black Adam. This is Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, who will play the character that makes his appearance in the DC Fandome. An event in which the signature of its first edition and will allow fans of the stable of DC Comics to make the full of the new information, in particular around the upcoming movies.

Accustomed to communicate with your million the fans on Instagram (187.4 million, all the same), Dwayne Johnson has posted a fanart in which it appears in the guise of Black Adam, with the mention” The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change soon. I would be the first conference DC Fandome, August 22, 2022“. The message is pretty clear about the fact that yes, the actor will be present and we will present the concrete around the antagonist to Shazam.

If the fans can't have images concrete for the moment, we imagine that DC Comics will reveal a logo, or even a teaser for more ambitious. On the other hand, the distribution could well be this to discover who will Dwayne Johnson in this adventure. Remember, Black Adam, will be launched in the year 2021, without more precision. A date prior to that of Shazam! 2 for a film that should do the bridge between the characters. The filming will begin this summer if production is not delay by the pandemic.








