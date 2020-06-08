Dwayne Johnson : that becomes the actor of 48 years ?

48-year-old, Dwayne Johnson can boast of having a great career in the cinema. A true fulfillment to the extent that the actor was a wrestler. Under the name of The Rock, he followed up the victories for years to come. Moreover, the athlete in the middle of the case awesome has juggled between his career as a wrestler and his film roles until August 2019. This year, he officially announced his retirement as a wrestler (even if his last fight was in 2016). In the film, Dwayne Johnson has turned in some forty films. If some are aware of the true commercial successes, the majority of them are comedies and action movies flingués by the critics. The actor has, however, reaped some laurels with the series Ballers aired on HBO from 2015 to 2019. Dwayne Johnson, known as the player the best paid in the world in 2019, which must be displayed by 2020 of two films “Jungle Cruise” (the adaptation of the attraction in Disneyland) and “Red Notice” (movie Netflix). In 2021, he should be Black Adam, a superhero evil.

A star engaged and a dad hen

In the meantime again at the cinema, it is on the social networks that the actor made the buzz. He does not hesitate to share his daily dad of three girls, a feminist and committed. On 4 June, he delivered a powerful speech to denounce the police violence, while fustigiant Donald Trump (without the name in his video). “Or are you? Where is our leader in this time where our country is on its knees, begging, hurt, angry, with his arms raised and asking to be heard ?”, request to the actor. “And you have my word: I will do everything in my power, until my last breath, my last day, to create the necessary change, standardize equality because the lives of Blacks count”, concludes the hero of “Jumanji”.

In the meantime, Dwayne Johnson is back in the comedy “Agents almost secrets” airs this Sunday, June 7, on TF1.