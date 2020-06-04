Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) as the future president of the United States ? It smashes Donald Trump

That is part of the cast of the saga Fast & Furious continued to speak to Donald Trump in a long message : “Our country is paralyzed and knees, begging to be heard and advocating for change. Where is our chief compassionate ? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at the time when the more painful when we need it the most. The leader who takes the lead and assumes full responsibility to our country and embrace all the colors. The leader who takes our country to its knees and says : ‘You have my word – we – and together, the change will occur'”. “Where are you ? Because we are all here” added Dwayne Johnson.

“Maybe one day, this leader galvanizing will emerge”

The actor is very proud of his daughter Simone, who follows in the footsteps of his father, has also stated : “Maybe one day, this leader galvanizing will emerge. Anyway, the process of change has already started”. A phrase implying that The Rock could be considered to be the leader in the United States need to unify the people ?

Already in 2017, the athlete who is married to Lauren Hashian had confessed to GQ : “For a year, I get asked about it more and more (his candidacy for the us presidential election, editor’s note). People have been receptive to this idea and it led me to question more seriously on this topic”so “I think it is a real possibility”. And during the promo of the film Sonic in 2019, the production had posted a teaser video in which the hero blue asked : “What year are we ? Is it that The Rock is the president ?”.