Dwayne Johnson: to abandon the catch is the biggest risk he has ever taken

Dwayne Johnson has shared that leaving the catch was the decision of the most complicated he has ever had to make.

The star of the “Moana” was his farewell to the WWE in 2004 to start a career as an actor, and he knew at the time that his chances of success were lower.

He admitted on Instagram: “Leaving @wwe when I was 32 years old, has been the biggest risk of my life.”

In the video accompanying his remarks, he acknowledged: “in all likelihood, I was going to fail because it is always very hard to succeed in Hollywood, especially in these circumstances. “

Ten years after leaving the sport, the star 48-year-old has returned to the WWE and admitted that it had always been in his plans as he wanted to reach all of his goals before returning to dedicate themselves to wrestling.

He explained: “I had the impression that at the age of 32, my career in Hollywood was only just beginning. I could go and retire quietly, but it would have been difficult to accept for people, otherwise I could leave and be successful outside of the WWE. I wanted to be a success around the world, of a global influence so practical and powerful, it was my goal. If I could then return to the WWE, but this time as a personality world, then I could help assist and re-doing the locker rooms, for men and women who give everything to this company and commit to them so much. (…). I called Vince McMahon in 2011 and we have developed a plan for me to come for a series of matches. I was so excited, it was the opportunity to engage in something that I love so much”.

The actor of “Jumanji,” recalls having received a call from the boss of the WWE, Vince McMahon, the day after his famous fight at “Wrestlemania” against John Cena in 2013 and realized that he had reached his goal.

Vince congratulated: “Congratulations, you just beat a historic record in professional wrestling, you have beaten the record at the box office, attendance records, congratulations.”

The Rock said :”We hung up and for a moment I felt so filled. I knew that it was in this way that I could bring something to this sport, and I also knew the value that would be now granted.”