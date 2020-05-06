Dwayne Johnson urges children to “stay positive” to the Kids ‘Choice Awards Nickelodeon

2020-05-03 07:30:03

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has encouraged the children to “stay positive” after winning a gong at the Kids ‘Choice Awards.

The star 48-year-old has won the first prize of the evening at the event on Saturday (02.05.20), and Dwayne has used his acceptance speech to encourage the children of the world to think positively in the midst of the health crisis today.

Speaking at the programme – which has been organised virtually, because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus – he said: “I want you to stay positive. I want you to stay happy. I want you to stay in good health.

“I want you to go to bed tonight if you feeling good, because if old you may be, anywhere in the world, knows just that you’re still taller than Kevin Hart.”

Elsewhere, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have won the prize of the musical collaboration preferred for their hit “Senorita”.

The couple loved – who is currently in quarantine together – has revealed that he plans to make his own slime in honor of the show.

Shawn, 21 years old, has also won the award of male artist favorite.

During this time, the star of “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown has won the gong for favorite tv female.

The actress, 16-year-old used his acceptance speech to commend the health workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

She said: “I have a respect more profound for our health workers at the forefront of all of this who risk their lives fighting for our parents, our grandparents, our children.

“We love you and appreciate you so much. I cherish and admire their bravery, their work and their conduct more than anyone else.”

Comedienne Ellen DeGeneres were also reasons to celebrate the evening, as it has been named the host of the favorite television for his show, ‘Game of Games’.

Addressing the children who have voted for her, Ellen said: “It is a period quite weird at the moment. And I know that most of you may not be in school at this time.

“I know that your friends you lack. Your professors you are missing probably, because a real teacher must be better than your mother’s old pajamas.

“Whatever it is, hang in there and know that even if it really is a difficult period, this will not last forever. Now, I have to zoom. Literally. I have a meeting Zoom.”

Among the other big winners of the evening include LeBron James, who received the Generation Change Award, BTS (Favorite Music Group) and Ariana Grande (Favorite Female Artist).

List of winners of Kids ‘Choice Awards:

Female artist and favorite:

Ariana Grande

Male artist favorite:

Shawn Mendes

Group favorite music:

BTS

Favorite song:

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Musical Collaboration preferred:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

New favorite artist:

Lil Nas X

Star of the music world favorite:

Taylor Swift (North America)

Favorite movie:

‘Avengers: Endgame’

Actress favorite movie:

Dove Cameron (Evil, ‘The Descendants 3’)

Movie star preferred:

Dwayne Johnson (“The Hobbs, The Fast & The Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, “Jumanji: The Next Level”)

Super-favourite hero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, ‘Spider-Man: far from home; Spider-Man ‘Avengers: Endgame’)

Animation Film favorite:

“Frozen 2”

Female voice preferred an animated film:

Beyonce (Nala, “The Lion King”)

Male voice preferred an animated film:

Josh Gad (Olaf, “Frozen 2”)

Children’s tv program preferred:

“Henry Danger”

Tv show family favorite:

“Stranger Things”

Reality show favorite:

‘America’s got talent’

Television host favorite:

Ellen DeGeneres (“Game of games”)

Animated series favourite:

‘Sponge Bob Square’

TV Star female favorite:

Millie Bobby Brown (“Eleven”, “Stranger Things”)

Tv Star male favorite:

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, ‘Henry Danger’)

Star social male favorite:

David Dobrik

Star social female favorite:

Annie LeBlanc

Favorite player:

SSSniperWolf

Favourite video game:

‘Minecraft’

Star social music favorite:

JoJo Siwa

Star sport the female favorite:

Alex Morgan

Star sports male favorite:

James Lebron

