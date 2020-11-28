DWAYNE JOHNSON WAS TRANSFORMED INTO A GIANT THANKSGIVING PARADE BALLOON

Dwayne Johnson can check off the list of “ parade Thanksgiving parade “: even if he did not do it in person, the balloon in his image and likeness was really crazy!

The Jumanji star has been transformed into one of the balloons that pass through the streets of New York every year on the occasion of the American holiday.

Seeing it so gigantic next to the skyscrapers is impressive:

” Not even in my wildest dreams. I’ve been lucky to have done some cool things in my career, but after seeing the flying fanny pack at the parade, this one wins it all – commented The Rock on Instagram – That time in my life can represent when I only had $ 7 in my pouch, but at least I was pretty cool in my turtleneck and faux silver necklace because that was all I could afford. “

” And my super fine brows are made of what dreams (and nightmares) are made of. Flyboy, you might make it someday .”

The image that the organizers of the Macy’s parade decided to turn into a balloon is an old photo of Dwayne Johnson dated 1994 when he was 22 years old.

For the typical 90s look that today seems a bit ridiculous to us – as he wrote himself in the comment, the turtleneck sweater with the chain necklace on it, the fanny pack and the eyebrows – that photo has now become iconic: l ‘actor used it in the past to make fun of himself and there are those who are inspired by that outfit for Halloween disguises.

It was also a move to advertise the new Young Rock TV series, which is based on his life as a child.