Dwayne Johnson : what a super-hero will he play ?

The Rock is already a super-hero. Mountain of muscle, charm, actor, inspiration for the characters he embodies save lives (San Andreas, Skyscraper, Rampage…). But this time, Dwayne Johnson joins the stable of DC Comics and will be officially a super-hero from comics.

It’s been years (over ten years) as fans await the arrival of this super-heroes – or rather anti-heroes – on the big screen. After months of rumours, increasingly insistent, and clues shared by the actor, it is now confirmed : Black Adam will have its film adaptation, and will be portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In addition to this information, a date and a first artwork have been revealed by the actor : the film will be released on screens on December 22, 2021 and will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who must Non-Stop, Esther, or Instinct of survival). According to the Hollywood Reporterit will be a spin-off of the film Shazam!, Black Adam being presented as an opponent of the latter. The artwork was revealed by Dwayne Johnson looks much more dark than the spirit of the film Shazam!released in 2019 with Zachary Levi, which is aimed at a family audience.

On Instagram, Dwayne Johnson shares his joy and his pride in joining such a project, as well as the DC universe Comics. In a lengthy caption, he writes : “The man in black. Like many children, I grew up dreaming of becoming a super-hero. Having super powers cool, fight for what is right, protect the people. All that changed when I was 10 years old, and I have discovered the greatest super-hero of all time – Superman. Child, Superman was the hero that I had always wanted to be. But after a few years I realized that Superman was the hero that I will never be. I was too rebellious, and too turbulent. Too resistant to the conventions and authority. Years later (…) my dreams of super-heroes have become a reality. I am honored to join the iconic DC universe and it is a true pleasure to become Black Adam.”

Dwayne Johnson will play a role here “totally different from those played in his career“. If the player describes a character who oscillates between good and evil “a super-hero rebel, who always does what is right for the people but he does it in his own way“Black Adam is a villain and nemesis of Shazam!.

The ex-wrestler who is accustomed to mainstream films, it is to be hoped that the character is not too smooth to not end up with a film that would look too much like Shazam!, in a version of evil (the costumes of the two heroes are the same, that of Johnson being passed to the dark side…). To find out, it’ll have to be patient and wait until 2021…

Sources : Hollywood Reporter