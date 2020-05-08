Dwayne Johnson will play in another film of super-heroes

Let’s be honest. At the present time, in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most prominent, if not the number 1. If it does not have a role of James Bond, we discover him in Jumanji, Fast and Furious and movies solo. Among the big projects already announced, there is Jungle Cruise, postponed because of the sars coronavirus and Black Adam, who will represent his foray into the world of super-heroes. At the same time, we know that it is looking already for a while how to integrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussions have been undertaken with Kevin Feige, the boss of the studio Marvel. But, before coming up against the Avengers, he could put another suit of super-heroes.

Dwayne Johnson, in a program on Netflix ?

The programme, revealed by Deadline, is called the Ball and Chain. The program, super-hero and especially a duo that seems destined to hit set : Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. After Jungle Cruise, they would be together again on this project.

What does Ball and Chain ? It is an adaptation of the comics by Scott Lobdell and Alé Garza. The actors will play a married couple Edgar and Mallory Bulson, who through a difficult phase. It is at this point that they find themselves with super-powers. Yes, but they do not work well when they are together. Both say immediately, that this should not be a movie super-hero in the vein of the Joker Todd Philips. We rather think of something fun, so Mr & Mrs Smith, the movie with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

On the side of the scenario, one will find Emily V. Gordon. In contrast, no director is yet attached to this project. Side diffusion, it is Netflix that seems to hold the rope even if nothing is yet final at 100 %.