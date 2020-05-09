Dwayne Johnson will produce a biopic on the champion of MMA fighter Mark Kerr

Former wrestler himself, the actor Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed ” The Rock “, will play the role of the “Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr in a new film, also produced by The Rock and produced by his production box Seven Bucks Productions.

Dwayne Johnson, known for his roles in comedies, family and action films, announced on Friday the news of his first dramatic film during a press conference in the Madison Square Garden in New York city.

The best fighter in the world

” The story of Mark Kerr is a story so amazing. Like all of us, and as a large number of fighters, he has fought his own demons – demons of addiction, demons of mental health, the demons of the pressure when it has to come out to fight in front of 50 000 people, and all that this implies for a person “, he said.

To the question of Variety on what attracted him to this role, Johnson replied :” It is a dramatic role, but Mark has a life drama. It is an opportunity to shed light on one of our warriors, who not only deserves it, but who has such a universal appeal and a universal story. “

Regarded as the best fighter in the world MMA (mixed martial arts) during his career between 1997 and 2000, Mark Kerr, also known as “The Specimen” and “The Titan” has won two times the championship of the UFC in the heavy weight category. A documentary on Mark Kerr, entitled The Smashing Machine, has already been done in 2002, but a film about his life is unique.

According To Dwayne Johnson,” Mark Kerr is delighted… and me, I’m happy that he actually trusted me to tell his story. “