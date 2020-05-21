Dwayne Johnson will produce a series on wrestling amateur for HBO

Ancient legend of the WWE (american wrestling) and star of the series “Ballers” on HBO, Dwayne Johnson returns to the cable channel american with a series entitled “Tre Cnt” centered on the catch of the amateur.

A fiction in which he will be the co-producer with, in particular, Issa Rae, the showrunneuse and main actress of the outstanding series Insecure (also aired on HBO). The project is currently in development, announced the american website The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be led by Judah Miller (American Dad, Crashing) and scripted by Mohamad El Masri (Here and now).

The story will follow Cassius Jones, a docker installed in Houston, and wrestler-professional difficulty, which, with the help of his neighbors, his friends and his family, will use the money from an inheritance to transform the old shop firearms of his grand-father into an empire of wrestling amateur and hip-hop culture. No details about the casting has leaked out for the moment. Ditto for a possible release date.

It should be noted that the title Err cnt refers to the Tre Count, which indicates the three seconds counted by the referee when one wrestler manages to immobilize his opponent’s shoulders to the ground to win the fight. It is also a reference to the district of Houston – where the action takes place – called The Tre.