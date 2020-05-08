Dwayne Johnson wishes a happy birthday to his daughter Jasmine on Instagram

The adorable daughter of Dwayne Johnson, Jasmine, was a year older. He celebrated his birthday in a nice post Instagram that included a photo all white of them both.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47 years old, is the proud father of three girls. Simone Alexander, 18, is now an adult, but it also has two small children that adorn regularly feed Instagram.

The star from “Jumanji” sharing the girls Tiana Gia, Simone and Jasmine, now four, with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Recently, Jasmine has celebrated his birthday and we have been able to see at what point she was lucky.

Dwayne Johnson honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood. | Photo : Getty Images

THE MESSAGE BIRTHDAY inspirational JOHNSON

The beautiful little girl is lucky to have a father so loving, who went on Instagram on Tuesday 17 December 2019, to share a comforting message to his daughter.

It has written :

“I can’t promise that I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word, I will love you, and I will take care of you for the rest of the mine. Happy 4th anniversary, my Jazzy. And thank God, you got your beauty from mom.”

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PORTRAIT OF THE FATHER-DAUGHTER

The message touching was accompanied by a picture of Johnson wearing a shirt buttoned long-sleeved white. He held up a Jasmine smile, which matches his father in a white robe without sleeves.

Johnson sported a wide smile on his face looking at his beautiful daughter. Its subscribers have filled the comments section of birthday wishes to Jasmine.

JASMINE IS NOT A BIG FAN OF DADDY

Jasmine clearly loves her famous father, but, like most children, she cares little of his high-level work. Earlier this month, Johnson revealed that she was not impressed by his role in “Moana”.

Speaking to PeopleJohnson recounted how he had told his daughter that he had expressed the character of Maui while they watched the movie. He sang on one of the songs to prove it.

Instead of being delighted, Jasmine placed a pillow on the mouth of his father, and told him that he “ruined the song” for it. Johnson has received a response radically different from the previous month .

JOHNSON AND DEVITO ARE RUINING A MARRIAGE

While promoting his latest movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” in Mexico, the actor and co-star Danny DeVito have crashed a wedding in Cabo San Lucas. Of course, the newlyweds and the attendees were delighted.

Johnson has shared the short clip on Instagram, showing that he and DeVito were singing the timeless classic by Nat King Cole, “Unforgettable” in a hotel. The fans are hoping that Johnson has not tried to sing again for the birthday of his daughter. The famous actor and ex-wrestler The Rock celebrates the anniversary of his mother in a new post.