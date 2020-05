Anthony Morrow can repair the Thunder of Oklahoma City broken? by Evan Massey

Sugarhill Gang Rapper Big Bank Hank Dead At 57 by Bryan Rose

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should play with comedian Kevin Hart in a new film.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart will be co-stars of the production, New Line Cinema and is scheduled to begin filming in the spring of next year. The following is a summary of the film.