Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson becomes the king of Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the new world king ofInstagram.

The ex-wrestler turned actor was hoisted on the head of the people who make up the majority of the revenue of the social network.

The star of the film series Fast and Furious joined now, according to the filing Hopper, 187,3 million people in the world.

Thanks to this growing popularity, The Rock now it can be ordered according to the specialized site 1 015 000 united states dollars) each time you promote a product to the public. Person in the world makes as much money as the star in this level.

For the first time in four yearsthis is not one of the sisters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner who dominates the ranking of the personalities of the highest paid in Instagram.

The youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, sliding the second place of this list. The young business woman joined now 181.5 million subscribers. A number that allows you to reach 986 000 united states dollars) for each publication of the advertising, the amount of the decrease of 22% in comparison with the last year.

The third place in the ranking Instagram again Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer it is the most popular person on Instagram. Unfortunately for him, his 224.8 million subscribers not any dollar of economic difficulty. For who now plays in Italy, each posting on Instagram is the currency 889 000 united states dollars).

Even if they do not dominate the new classification of 2020, the sisters Kardashian-Jenner are all in the top-20 global celebrities that generated the most income in Instagram. Kylie is the second, Kim 4th, Kendal 14, Khloé 15 and Kourtney 17.

Photo : Cover Images