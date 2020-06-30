Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dethroned Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson it is a new world king of Instagram. The ex-wrestler turned actor, in fact, is hoisted to the head of the people who make the most of revenues of the social network, according to the filing The hopper.

The star of the film series Fast and Furious joined now 187,3 million people in the world. Thanks to this growing popularity, The Rock may now be ordered according to the specialized site 1 015 000 dollars each time you promote a product to the public. Person in the world makes as much money as the center of attention in this plan.

For the first time in four years, so this is not one of the sisters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner who dominates the ranking of the personalities of the highest paid in Instagram. The youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, sliding the second place of this list. The young business woman joined now 181.5 million subscribers. A number that allows you to reach a level of 986 000$ us for each publication of the advertising, the amount of the decrease of 22% in comparison with the last year.

The third place in the ranking Instagram again Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer is the most popular person on Instagram. Unfortunately for him, his 224.8 million subscribers not to process every dollar of economic difficulty. For who now plays in Italy, each posting on Instagram is the currency 889 000 us$.

Even if they do not dominate the new classification of 2020, the sisters Kardashian-Jenner are in the top 20 of the celebrities that generated the most income in Instagram. Kylie is the second, Kim Kardashian it is the fourth, Kendal Jenner is the 14, Khloé Kardashian is the 15 and Kourtney Kardashian is the 17.