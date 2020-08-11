Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tops listing of greatest paid stars



Dwayne Johnson (L), Ryan Reynolds (C) and also Mark Wahlberg absolutely have not done also terribly (Photo: Getty/Rex)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has actually covered the listing of greatest paid stars, with the similarity Ryan Reynolds and also Mark Wahlberg complying with.

The Jumanji star generated a monstrous $875 million (₤67 million) in 2014, according to Forbes’ newest listing.

It’s the 2nd year straight that he’s landed the leading area, with a few of his current tasks consisting of Forest Cruise ship, Red Notification, and also Black Adam.

Deadpool celebrity Ryan Reynolds complies with very closely later on, with $715 million (₤545 million), at the same time Mark Wahlberg is believed to have actually generated $58 million (₤44 million).

While Ryan is readied to return for the 3rd installation in the Deadpool franchise business, Mark wrecked it with his Netflix initial Spenser Confidential, which likewise saw Message Malone make his acting launching.

Batman celebrity Ben Affleck appears to have actually most just recently been concentrated on his love with Ana De Armas, yet has actually still taken care of to bring in the cash money, safeguarding a remarkable $55 million (₤42 million).



The Rock covered the listing (Photo: WireImage)

On The Other Hand, Quick and also Angry tale Vin Diesel is available in at number 5, with $54 million (₤41 million).

The similarity Bollywood celebrity Akshay Kumar and also Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda adhere to, with $485 million (₤37 million) and also $455 million (₤38 million), with Will Smith landing the number 8 area with $448 million (₤34 million).



Deadpool celebrity Ryan can be found in at second (Photo: Getty Images)

Adam Sandler and also Jackie Chan end up the listing with an extremely commendable $41 million (₤31 million) and also $40 million (₤305 million).

On the other hand the listing of highest-paid TikTok celebrities was likewise just recently disclosed, with Addison Rae scooping up the leading area in spite of having less fans than the 2nd celebrity on the listing, Charli D’Amelio.

Addison has racked up $5 million (£3.8 million) over the past year with her videos, sponsorships, and merch, with the star recently launching a new beauty brand.

Also on the list were the likes of Dixie D’Amelio, and Loren Gray.

