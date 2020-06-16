Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) : pink Hair, the actor of the changes of the mind !

The 5 of June of last year, Netflix aired the last ten episodes of 13 Reasons Why. After having addressed the topics of suicide, the culture of rape or harassment, the fiction produced for Selena Gomez is going to attack the depression, but also to the disease. In the last episode, we learned of the death of Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn), a carrier of the HIV.

“His death is devastating and tragic, and we know that people like to see survive, but I think that is what makes it powerful. It is very poetic, because the relationship between Clay and Justin is the most intense of the series. (…) I think it was a difficult choice to make, and as devastating as it may be, I am very pleased that Brian has finished doing so, because it seems to me that to be fair“recently entrusted Dylan Minnette to Entertainment Weekly.