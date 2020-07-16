Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), the date with his girlfriend Lydia Night, he unveils another new look

Dylan Minnette, star of 13 Reasons why, a new changed look.

It is now nearly two years that Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons why) is in a relationship with Lydia that Night, the leader of the punk band american Repentance. Together, they were inseparable and share a multitude of romantic moments. Many are the times that the couple of emails moments of his daily life in social networks. The paparazzi have also decided to pursue the lovers to each of your output, and your last date will not deviate from the rule. Dylan Minnette and Lydia Night offered a romantic evening out, Wednesday, July 8, at the japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. For the occasion, the actor 13 Reasons Why has presented even a completely new look !

Credit : getty images



The who provides their traits to Clay Jensen in the series Netflix already tried it with the blue hair and roses, but this time, the young man has opted for a hair any blonde, as you can see in the photos ONLY HERE, THERE and HERE. This is probably the last color of pink, Dylan Minnette who was eventually vomit, but in the end, we love your new look ! The young man and his petite bride Lydia Night, wearing masks to protect against the Coronavirus, that has been able to enjoy a nice romantic evening for two. Without a doubt, it’s crazy love here ! Speaking of the actors, 13 Reasons why, check out what they are as a couple in real life.