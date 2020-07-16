Dylan O’brien (Teen Wolf) in love with her ?

Selena Gomez is so talented that attracts a lot of young men. Dylan O’brien, the actor from Teen Wolf was going to be in love with her ?

Selena Gomez has always had a great success. Dylan O’brien, the actor from Teen Wolf that would be secretly in love with her ? Therefore, he answered ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

This is several years now that Selena Gomez proved to be a massive success all over the world. The singer, actress, model … She combines professional projects.

Your personality and their dreams are the dreams of many people. And especially the male sex. There are many who are interested in the beautiful Selena Gomez.

On the other hand, according to some rumors, Dylan O’brien secretly in love with her. In fact, he has always had a crush on the singer. Therefore, he did not hesitate to say loud and clear in the interviews.

Only that here, the young man had questioned his in love with Selena Gomez in an interview with our colleagues of the magazine J-14 in 2014.

” I I am still a fan of Selena Gomez”

“I don’t have the hots for her. It was just a game in a program. And so, I knew that Tyler was going to say his name, to see what I mean ? “

“I’m not free to change the celebrity that crack me up now, because four years ago I said, and I think that will follow me until my death. I I think I’m going to stop revealing my blows of heart in the stars, because it follows me everywhere. “

But don’t worry, the actor from Teen Wolf always appreciated as a lot of Selena Gomez : “As I have already confessed that you do not have the hots for her, people are going to say, ‘Oh my God, he does not appreciate that at all !’ – As if I had never loved. I I am still a fan, and I always. This is not so important. “

One thing is for sure ! This the information has come as no surprise to fans of the great international star.

Tags : dylan o’brien – Dylan O’brien news – selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – selena gomez couple Selena Gomez calls – selena gomez success