“DYNAMITE” BY BTS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED GOLD IN ITALY

BTS fans have a major new milestone to celebrate. The single “Dynamite” has been certified gold in Italy! This is the first Bangtan Boys song to have obtained this certification in our country.

🎊| “Dynamite” ha ottenuto la certificazione oro in Italia! 📀

È il 1° singolo dei #BTS (@BTS_twt) ad aver raggiunto questo traguardo! 🇮🇹 🔗 https://t.co/ZrXzeg0rlB pic.twitter.com/E7KsAhAcID — ᴮᴱ BTS Italia ₇ (@BTSItalia_twt) November 9, 2020

A recognition that the BTS Army celebrated by sending the hashtag #DynamiteGoldItaly to the top of Twitter trends.

Direi che ci siamo meritati questo disco d’oro eh #DynamiteGoldInItaly 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/3C10Ww3aKx — ᴮᴱROS ⁷ 愛 (@TOMYBELOVEDV) November 9, 2020

MI VIENE DA PIANGERE E ve lo dice una che non piange facilmente #DynamiteGoldInItaly @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xlyeWp8aYx — ᴮᴱ M⁷ ⟬⟭🐳 DYNAMITE🧨 (@marcella_3004) November 9, 2020

Noi Army che festeggiamo per il disco d'oro be like:#DynamiteGoldInItaly pic.twitter.com/WknsSqmQGv — ⟭⟬ Ｄæ ᴮᴱ ᴺᵃᵐᶜᵘᵒᶻᶻᵒ 𝔐𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔡 ☽ (@Namgigidalessio) November 9, 2020

These days the BTS fandom has had another event to celebrate, namely the triumph of the k-pop kings at the MTV EMA 2020. The band took home four awards: Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live, and Biggest Fans.