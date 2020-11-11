“DYNAMITE” BY BTS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED GOLD IN ITALY

BTS fans have a major new milestone to celebrate. The single “Dynamite” has been certified gold in Italy! This is the first Bangtan Boys song to have obtained this certification in our country.
🎊| “Dynamite” ha ottenuto la certificazione oro in Italia! 📀
È il 1° singolo dei #BTS (@BTS_twt) ad aver raggiunto questo traguardo! 🇮🇹
🔗 https://t.co/ZrXzeg0rlB pic.twitter.com/E7KsAhAcID
— ᴮᴱ BTS Italia ₇ (@BTSItalia_twt) November 9, 2020
A recognition that the BTS Army celebrated by sending the hashtag #DynamiteGoldItaly to the top of Twitter trends.
Direi che ci siamo meritati questo disco d’oro eh #DynamiteGoldInItaly 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/3C10Ww3aKx
— ᴮᴱROS ⁷ 愛 (@TOMYBELOVEDV) November 9, 2020
MI VIENE DA PIANGERE
E ve lo dice una che non piange facilmente #DynamiteGoldInItaly @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xlyeWp8aYx
— ᴮᴱ M⁷ ⟬⟭🐳 DYNAMITE🧨 (@marcella_3004) November 9, 2020
Noi Army che festeggiamo per il disco d'oro be like:#DynamiteGoldInItaly pic.twitter.com/WknsSqmQGv
— ⟭⟬ Ｄæ ᴮᴱ ᴺᵃᵐᶜᵘᵒᶻᶻᵒ 𝔐𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔡 ☽ (@Namgigidalessio) November 9, 2020
These days the BTS fandom has had another event to celebrate, namely the triumph of the k-pop kings at the MTV EMA 2020. The band took home four awards: Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live, and Biggest Fans.