“DYNAMITE” BY BTS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED GOLD IN ITALY

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
43

BTS fans have a major new milestone to celebrate. The single “Dynamite” has been certified gold in Italy! This is the first Bangtan Boys song to have obtained this certification in our country.

A recognition that the BTS Army celebrated by sending the hashtag #DynamiteGoldItaly to the top of Twitter trends.

These days the BTS fandom has had another event to celebrate, namely the triumph of the k-pop kings at the  MTV EMA 2020The band took home four awards: Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live, and Biggest Fans.

Related Post:  In Sweden, the princess Sofia joined the ranks of caregivers against the coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR