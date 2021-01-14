CELEBRITIES

“DYNAMITE” BY BTS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED PLATINUM DISC IN ITALY

New year, new recognition for  BTSThis time our country has something to do with it: their hit  “Dynamite” has been certified Platinum even here in Italy. It is the first single from Bangtan Boys to achieve this major award!

In our country, the song achieved success after success: it reached the TOP 10 in radio airplay, the Top 30 of the FIMI / GfK ranking, the Top 10 of the Italian Shazam ranking, the Top 20 of the Italian Viral ranking of Spotify is the Top 40 of the Italian Apple Music ranking. WOW!

“Dynamite” is contained in the latest BTS album   “BE” (Deluxe Edition), released in November 2020. Thanks to this song, the k-pop kings got their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop duo / Group Performance.

Below you can watch the recorded video of “Dynamite”. Just think that it reached 10 million views in just 20 minutes from its publication and captured the staggering 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours.

