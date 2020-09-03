Dynasty Warriors Godseekers– PS4 Game Download For Free





The video game takes hints from the Dynasty Tactics collection and also provides gamers a various method to experience the occasions of that legend.As well as returning follower favourites, Godseekers tosses newbies Lixia and also Lei Bin right into the mix. Lixia is a girl with wonderful powers that’s been secured in an icy temple for centuries, while Lei Bin is Zhao Yun’s childhood years buddy and also tradition master.The tale tosses gamers right into the last days of the Han empire in 220– a time when China tried to vanquish countless uprisings and also resolve power battles. Players will certainly see Zhao Yun and also Lei Bin as they lay out to cost-free Lixia from her jail while additionally locating themselves in a place of trouble.Dyanasty Warriors: Godseekers schedules for launch electronically on February 1, 2017, for PlayStation 4 and also PlayStation Vita.

