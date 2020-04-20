e-Liga MX: how and where to watch day 4 of the tournament virtual mexican soccer

Little by little we start to see which players are a few cracks in the video games in the e-League MX. Day 3 we full of surprises and some disappointments, but on this date, 4 of us waiting to see what clubs will be consolidated, and if others will be able to get out of their streaks negative.
Necaxa and Puebla will open the conference, which will be transmitted by TUDN at 14:00 hours (central time Mexico). In this match, there will be a surprise, as after the draw of the camoteros, the star Santiago Ormeño commented relinquish control to another of his companions to have activity.
Atletico San Luis seeking to maintain its good position in the top of the table, but will have to beat the Chivas. The meeting the internationally televised ESPN at 14:30 hours (central time Mexico).
Atlas and Tijuana they will have a hard duel, which will be transmitted by TV Azteca and Fox Sports at 20 hours (central time Mexico). The Foxes are headed to the leadership of the hand of Luciano Acosta, although the Xolos come motivated by a score to the America.
The Cocks White surprised to draw against a Puebla with plenty of confidence. Now, Monterrey it is the perfect test to demonstrate that they can pick up the flight. The match is scheduled to 14:00 hours (central time Mexico) by TUDN, and Fox Sports.
America and Juarez lost in the day 3, so this date they have to bring a good result to continue in the fight. The 14:30 hours (central time Mexico) will be this showdown, transmitted by TUDN.
After a hard start, Morelia it has been lifted and now looking to get their third consecutive victory before the Lion. TV Azteca will be in charge of broadcasting the match to the 20:00 hours (central time Mexico).
Tigres and Pachuca will be measured to the 14:00 hours (central time Mexico), and will be transmitted by TUDN, FOX Sports and Claro Sports. The cats suffered a painful defeat that fired the Atlas with 6 goals, so that the Tuzos will face a team eager for revenge against the first one in your path.
Blue Cross it is the worst team of the tournament and has not won a points in the three dates, so that you can’t have mistakes against the Toluca if you want to fight for the tournament. The meeting will be transmitted by TUDN at 14:30 hours (central time Mexico).
Saints and Cougars will close the day at 20:00 hours (central time Mexico), and will be transmitted by TV Azteca and Fox Sports. What unoveristarios are still undefeated and are the best in the tournament, but will have a tough test with the Laguneros.
Remember that in the choose involved 18 teams of the First Division of Mexico. Each club will select three players from the first team to participate in the tournament via a PlayStation 4 with the game FIFA 20.