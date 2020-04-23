Each production Netflix stopped due to a coronavirus

The epidemic of coronavirus has devastated production schedules in the world. Below, we will consider all productions currently confirmed to be delayed because of the epidemic, and when the plans are to return to full production.

Below, we will keep an eye on all the productions that are to the point of death, that should continue, or any other news related to the virus.

Complete list of productions Netflix arrested due to a coronavirus

Note: we add to this list as we receive information on other productions.

Here is a list of other productions, Netflix confirmed currently suspended as a result of the Coronavirus:

Another Life (Season 2) – Filming in Vancouver, CanadaClickbait (Film) – Filming in Melbourne, AustralieCountry Comfort (Season 1) – Shooting in Los AngelesBlack Summer (Season 2) – Filming in Calgary, CanadaPapa, Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) Dear White People (Season 4) Don’t Look Up – Film science-fiction Jennifer Lawrence scheduled for the end of 2020 – Turning to Boston & Washington DCGlow (Season 4) – Shooting in Los AngelesGrace & Frankie (Season 7) Halston ( limited Series)

Netflix has officially stopped production of all its tv and films based in the United States and Canada because of a coronavirus. This includes “Halston” of Ryan Murphy. #Halston pic.twitter.com/4RfgoixyYj – The area AHS (@ahszone) march 13, 2020

I think you should leave (Season 2) – Filmed in Los AngelesLou (feature film) – Filmed in VancouverLucifer (Season 5) midnight Mass (Season 1)

Production on MIDNIGHT MASS, which was scheduled to start Monday, has been temporarily shut down (with the rest of the production pieces of Netflix.) Wishing the health and safety for our cast and our team amazing. #Covid19 – Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) march 13, 2020

Night Teeth (feature film) – Filmed in New Orleans and Los Angeles On The Verge (Season 1) – Co-production Canal + – Filming in Los Angeles and FrancePeaky Blinders (Season 6) Pieces of Her (Season 1) – Shooting at VancouverRebel Ridge ( Movie star) – Filming LouisianeResident Evil (Season 1) – Shooting in Africa SudPoupée Russian (Season 2) Sentient (Season 1) – Shooting at WinnipegSex Education (Season 3) – Filming in Wales, UKSex / Life (Season 1) Stranger Things (Season 4) – Filming in Atlanta / Lithuania / New Mexico The Crew (Season 1) – Shooting in New York and Richmond, The Harder They Fall (Film) – Filming in New Mexico The Christmas Diary (feature film) – Filming in VancouverThe Power of the Dog (feature film) – Filming in New ZélandeThe Upshaws (Season 1) – Shooting in Los AngelesThe Sandman (Season 1) – In attenteThe Society (Season 2) – Shooting in BostonThe Witcher (Season 2) TICK, TICK… BOOM! (Feature film) – New YorkTop Boy (Season 4) – Turning to London unforgiven (feature film) – Filming VancouverVikings Valhalla (Season 1) –Zero Chill (Season 1) – Shooting in Sheffield, United Kingdom

This list will be kept up-to-date in the coming weeks as we find new shows that have been interrupted.

Netflix Movie and most of the offices Netflix have been closed because they encourage employees to take work home. However, most can be done remotely. Similarly, most of the emissions in the post-production can also be carried out remotely.

You can find an extended list that covers other networks, streaming and television productions in the network that have closed here.

When the production on the emissions Netflix will resume it work?

A big question that everyone asks is to know when the quarantine will end. Most of the companies and the government seem to bet on in the summer. We suggest with caution that Netflix bet on the same thing that some of their production schedules, which include July and August.

During the call investors in Q1 2020, Netflix has done, Ted Sarandos noted that production of certain goods in Korea, and Iceland had started.

Which of the original Netflix delayed are you excited to watch the most? Let us know in the comments below.