Each production Netflix stopped due to a coronavirus

The coronavirus is spreading slowly throughout the world, causing havoc in the global economy. This disrupts the businesses and organizations around the world, including (perhaps most pertinently for us) the timing of production of Netflix. Here, we will review all of the productions currently confirmed to be delayed because of the epidemic.

Below, we will keep an eye on all the productions that are to the point of death, that should continue, or any other news related to the virus.

Emissions / films Netflix currently stopped

Last update: 04/09/2020

The Witcher (Season 2)

Thanks to our friends of Redanian Intelligence, we learned on march 16 that the production of The Witcher had officially ceased. The series is not expected to return on Netflix until at least 2021, but it remains to be seen if this will have a significant impact on its release date.

The shooting of The Witcher takes place mainly in Europe.

Russian doll (season 2)

The second season of Russian Doll would begin at the end of this month, but it is currently suspended.

The filming is expected to take place in New York, which is one of the States most affected at the time of publication.

Red notice

The Red Notice has been suspended, and this is even after a late start to the film because of personal family problems for Dwayne Johnson.

About the suspension, Dwayne Johnson addressed the crew in a video sincere, which was then published on its social media accounts.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

The filming of the fourth season of the Stranger Things had to take place in various locations such as New Mexico, Atlanta, and Lithuania.

Fans will be saddened to learn that the fourth season of the Stranger Things had to happen on Netflix at the “beginning of 2021,” according to the actor David Harbour.

This probably means that the fourth season will arrive in the spring or summer of 2021, depending on when the production will be able to continue.

Thanks to the delay of production, this has led to the speculation that a rewrite of the script could see a jump in the time until the 90’s.

Complete list of productions Netflix arrested due to a coronavirus

Note: we add to this list as we receive information on other productions.

Here is a list of other productions, Netflix confirmed currently suspended as a result of the Coronavirus:

Another Life (Season 2) – Filming in Vancouver, CanadaClickbait (Film) – Filming in Melbourne, AustralieCountry Comfort (Season 1) – Shooting in Los AngelesBlack Summer (Season 2) – Filming in Calgary, CanadaPapa, Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) Dear White People (Season 4) Don’t Look Up – Film science-fiction Jennifer Lawrence scheduled for the end of 2020 – Turning to Boston & Washington DCGlow (Season 4) – Shooting in Los AngelesGrace & Frankie (Season 7) Halston ( limited Series)

I think you should leave (Season 2) – Filmed in Los AngelesLou (feature film) – Filmed in VancouverLucifer (Season 5) midnight Mass (Season 1)

Night Teeth (feature film) – Filmed in New Orleans and Los Angeles On The Verge (Season 1) – Co-production Canal + – Filming in Los Angeles and FrancePeaky Blinders (Season 6) Pieces of Her (Season 1) – Shooting at VancouverRebel Ridge ( Movie star) – Filming LouisianeResident Evil (Season 1) – Shooting in Africa SudPoupée Russian (Season 2) Sentient (Season 1) – Shooting at WinnipegSex / Life (Season 1) Stranger Things (Season 4) – Filming in Atlanta / Lithuania / New MexicoThe Crew (Season 1) – Shooting in New York city and in RichmondThe Harder They Fall (Film) – Filming in New MexiqueThe Noel Diary (feature film) – Filming in VancouverThe Power of the Dog (feature film) – Filming in New ZélandeThe Upshaws ( Season 1) – Shooting in Los AngelesThe Society (Season 2) – Shooting in BostonThe Witcher (Season 2) TICK, TICK… BOOM! (Feature film) – New YorkTop Boy (Season 4) – Turning to London unforgiven (feature film) – Filming VancouverVikings Valhalla (Season 1) –Zero Chill (Season 1) – Shooting in Sheffield, United Kingdom

This list will be kept up-to-date in the coming weeks as we find new shows that have been interrupted.

Netflix Movie and most of the offices Netflix have been closed because they encourage employees to take work home.

You can find an extended list that covers other networks, streaming and television productions in the network that have closed here.

Other updates state-related emissions, Covid-19

The story of the writer, F is for family has confirmed that they have completed the work on season 4 of F is for family, and that he should not have a significant impact on the release date.

No, we should not be delayed. All the work on the show is over. We are still waiting for the official announcement of the release date of Netflix. https://t.co/8anr3qCRQ1

– WRITERS FIFF (@FIFFNetflix) 14 march 2020

Which of the original Netflix delayed are you excited to watch the most? Let us know in the comments below.