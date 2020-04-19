Each time an unmissable special offer at-home Disney with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more!

We are all in the same boat. These words of “High School Musical” were at the heart of “The Disney Family Singalong” on ABC Thursday night, while some of the biggest names in Hollywood were occurring. Disney classics in them.

The one-hour special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest of its cuisine, has enlisted everyone from Christina Aguilera to Donny Osmond when they were each unique ways to showcase tunes of the classics of the catalog of Mouse House.

While ABC has dropped a number of performances online after the show aired, some have simply had to be watched live. Beyonce made a surprise appearance to sing “When you wish a star” Amber Riley worked his own green screen at home to “Let It Go” Christina Aguilera serenade his dog with “Can you feel the love tonight”, Thomas Rhett’s girls have stolen the show for “do you Want to build a snowman,” Darren Criss Auli’i Cravalho has played several roles for “I Wan na Be Like You”, Auli’i Cravalho has sung “how far I will go”, Jordan Fisher has recruited children to dance to “Under the Sea” and the cast of “Aladdin” on Broadway has played “I’m your friend.”

Some of the children of Osmond have joined Donny for “I’ll make you a man” from “Mulan”, while Tori Kelly has also impressed with his interpretation of “Colors of the wind” from “Pocahontas”. The coup de grace was a meeting, “High School Musical” with stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin BlueMonique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and KayCee Stroh. While Zac Efron was not able to join the performance of “We are all together” – blaming the wi-fi uneven – it has presented the issue, which also included actors from “the Descendants”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, “” Zombie, “and Raven-Symone.

The special, which brought a bit of Disney magic in the houses in the middle of the Pandemic covid-19, has also been carried out to raise awareness Feeding America, an organization providing resources for anyone faced with the hunger at the moment.

Below the performance ABC shared online after the show.

“I won’t say I’m in love” from “Hercules” – Ariana Grande

“A spoonful of sugar” from “Mary Poppins” – Little Big Town

“Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast,” Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Alan Menken

“A dream is a wish your heart makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“Be our guest” in “Beauty and the Beast,” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with Julianne Hough

“You’ve got a friend in me” from “Toy Story” – Josh Groban

See the photos

abc

All the best moments of the Disney family Singalong