Eamonn Holmes has clarified his comments on technology 5G and the coronavirus after the announcement by Ofcom that it assessed as a “priority” after they have received 419 complaints.

The co-presenter of This Morning has been criticised by scientists and viewers for his comments on the technology 5G and the coronavirus in the program ITV on Monday.

The 60-year old man had said it was “very easy” to reject the conspiracy theory according to which there is a link between Covid-19 and technology, “because it suits the narrative of the State”.

Speaking to Alice Beer, who had qualified the theories unfounded claims of “stupid”, Holmes said: “I totally agree with everything you say, but what I do not accept, what are the media available to the general public that consider it immediately as false when they do not know. this is not true.

“People should not attack or cause damage or something like that, but it is very easy to say that this is not true because it suits the narrative of the State. “

The remarks of Holmes drew criticism from prominent scientific experts, including professor Brendan Wren, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who said: “I welcome the curious minds, but this must be based on a fact, and not as a conspiracy because of the damage incalculable. ”

A spokesman for Ofcom said the regulator had received 419 complaints and has declared to the press agency of the palestinian Authority: “We evaluate this program as a priority. “

Appearing in today’s episode of the magazine, Holmes said that his comments had been ” misinterpreted “.

He added: “there is no link between the current national health emergency and the 5G, and to suggest otherwise would be false and in fact, it could be dangerous. “

Standard Online has contacted ITV for other comments.

Read more

This morning, we continue to broadcast live throughout the pandemic, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield being generally in charge of the accommodation from Monday to Thursday, while Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford will be taking over the Friday.

The husband-wife duo will present all the days this week while the regular guests are on vacation.

Good Morning Britain is also part of the weekly schedule of ITV, while Loose Women and Lorraine have been temporarily suspended.

Lorraine Kelly figure in the last 30 minutes of GMB instead of hosting his own program.

Story additional by Press Association

