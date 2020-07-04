Earl Cameron: Tribute to a black actor “revolutionary” appeared in Bond and Doctor who News | Events and the Arts

Tributes have been made to Earl Cameron, one of the first black actors to be assigned an important role in the british film, after his death, at 102 years of age.

The stars of the modern honor of a man widely regarded as the pioneer of british cinema, David Harewood, calling him “the legend” total and Paterson Joseph to describe the British born in Bermuda as a ” giant man “.

David Burt, the first of the Bermuda, said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Cameron, became a CBE in 2009.

Image:

The actor outside Buckingham Palace with her CBE in 2009



Image:

Earl Cameron (L) in a scene from the movie Bond 1965 Thunderball with Rick Van Nutter (C) and Sean Connery (R)





He said: “At a time when the world examines the history of people of color, the life and legacy of Earl Cameron, we are to pause and remember how he has broken the barriers and refused to be limited to what their humble beginnings would have been able to dictate as his path. . ”

The film production company StudioCanalUK called it “one of the first black actors to break the “color bar” of british cinema “.

The pool Of London was his first role in the cinema, and is regarded as the first british film to present a relationship interracial.

Then appeared in the film of Bond 1965 Thunderball, with Sean Connery, Creation next to Leonardo DiCaprio and 1973, the film of Sir Sidney Poitier A Warm December.

His credits in TELEVISION include Doctor Who in 1966, as well as the Danger Man, Dixon Of Dock Green, the Zoo Gang, the Prisoner, the Dark Man, and Lovejoy.

Born in Bermuda, he joined the british merchant navy and arrives in the uk in 1939.

Giant man. The shoulders of the pioneers of his generation are what my generation of actors that takes place. The shoulder was wider than that of this lord, to the voice of God and the heart of a prince care. RIP Earl Cameron. 🖤 https://t.co/BTonZcm13x – Paterson Joseph (@ignatius_sancho) 4 July 2020

He told the royal Gazette that he had made his debut in the chorus of Chu Chin Chow, a show in the West End, while working as a dishwasher in a restaurant, and the producers were in dire need of someone.

Cameron lived in Warwickshire with his second wife, Barbara.

Their children have said in a statement: “Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect that we have received in the announcement of the death of our father.

“As an artist and as an actor, he has refused to play a role that is degrading or stéréotypaient the character of the people of color. He really was a man who respected his moral principles and was a source of inspiration. “

Raise a glass Louis Mahoney, and Earl Cameron, both lost this week. Beautiful actors, and back in the day, two of the people most of the color in a profession that is very white. In Doctor who, of course, and many other things, a Cry of Freedom to the Creation. pic.twitter.com/DnhKbla5oD – Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) 4 July 2020

The director and actor Nicholas Pegg has paid tribute to Cameron, and Louis Mahoney, the actor from Fawlty Towers and Doctor who, whose death, aged 81 years, was announced recently.

“Beautiful actors, and back in the day in which two people of color in a profession that is very white,” he said.

The choreographer of dance Sir Matthew Bourne has said of Cameron: “it is Sad that we have not seen more opportunities given to this great actor during his long career … but without a doubt a pioneer and a great legacy to celebrate today. “

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the iconic actor #Bermudan Earl Cameron. I join the community of Bermuda to celebrate his long and extraordinary life. On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, I extend my most sincere condolences to his wife, his children and his family. pic.twitter.com/J9LBGEJxMJ – Prime minister David Burt (@BermudaPremier) 4 July 2020

In 2017, Cameron told The Guardian: “I never see myself as a pioneer. Only later, with hindsight, that I thought it was. “

“Unless it is specifically stated that it was a part of a black actor, I would never be a black actor for the part. And I would never consider changing a blank part of the black part.

“So that was my problem. I have had most small parts, and it was very frustrating not only for me but for other black actors. We had a lot of problems to get the papers valid. “