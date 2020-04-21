Earn 350 thousand euros per week and avis: “I am not under the salary”

This week it was announced that the staff of the Arsenal and the coach Mikel Arteta agreed to a reduction in their wages, which percentage will be 12.5 after arduous negotiations. However, the highest paid footballer in the club reject stoop to nothing: Mesut zil .

The German language, former player of Real Madrid, earn around 350 thousand euros per week , ms wins, and she asked not to rush through jobs to take a final decision on the issue. zil is one of the three players who do not want to reduce his salary, without knowing who are the other two.

zil considered that you first want to know the consequences of the pandemic of the coronavirus and the impact of economic before taking any decision. The agent of zil, Erkut Sogut, explained: “we do Not want to make any reduction without to know if the clubs shall be paid from TV rights and income of sponsors”.

It is known that the Arsenal want to part with zil, since the difficulties of economic face the next campaign to not classify to the Champions league, they may not pay him his high salary. The MLS looks out as the destination for the German language, where you can pay.