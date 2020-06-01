Earn your gold disc of “Chromatica” the new album of Lady Gaga

The superstar of the song Lady Gaga returns with a sixth album entitled “Chromatica”. Highly anticipated by his fans, and first major album release since the end of the confinement, it is already more than 50.000 copies have been sold in France since its release. Start explosive is rewarded by a Gold record single that the artist wanted to offer its audience and the listeners of France Blue.

Two years after the global success of the film A Star is bornwhere she played the leading role of Ally to the sides of Bradley Cooper, and where it was rewarded with a Oscar for best original song for his title Shallow, Lady Gaga continues to shine at the head of the rankings.

American artist, 34-year-old is known since 2008 as much for his extravagant style and for its tubes Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Born This Way or Stupid Love, excerpt from “Chromatica”, that we hear currently on France Blue.

You play

This week from 1st to 7th June, simply participate in the draw below and win THE Golden disc of Lady Gaga. An exceptional gift to win exclusively on France Blue. And see you live on Sunday, 7 June at 12.50 to find out if you are the happy winner !