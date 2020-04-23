Earth day 2020 : here are 8 brands that are good for the planet

#1 Stella McCartney, the pioneer of the eco-responsible

Since the launch of his company of the same name in 2001, Stella McCartney argues for a mode no leather, no fur, no feathers or any other animal tissue. To the point of having sometimes been considered a “crazy green“during his career. The one that favors the water-based adhesive, the material véganes, non-polluting or recycled, associated with the LVMH group in 2019, as advisor on sustainable development to Bernard Arnault.

Vivienne Westwood, aka Dam Viv’, regularly encouraged people to buy less clothes, even his own. Speaking of his clothes, they are all green, material bio. Vivienne Westwood’s campaigns by all means for the environment : it appeared to the eyes makeup black, surrounded by mannequins waving a banner “Revolution climate” during his show in London and has launched a limited edition of t-shirts to support the efforts of the nations fighting against deforestation. In his book Get a Life!, it outlines its environmental philosophy as much as his ideas on the mode.

#3 Patagonia, the cap ethics

Since its inception in 1972, Patagonia creates by considering its impact on the planet. The brand name of the recycled materials to its lines of textiles, as well as its accessories (including recycled polyester). The approach goes even further as Patagonia supports the cause to a larger scale by donating 10% of its profits to associations advocating for the protection of the planet and supporting eco-campaigns. Among its multitude of products for the outdoor, its caps Trucker organic cotton have become the signature of the brand.

#4 Veja, a symbol of basketball green

Created in 2004 by François-Ghislain Morillion and Sébastien Kopp, the French label Veja has opened its first boutique in the heart of Paris at the end of 2019. His shoes (already adopted by Meghan Markle) made in Brazil use of the cotton agro-ecological in the respect of man and the environment. With zero stock and zero pub, the sneakers have won over the young thirty-somethings in search of style.

#5: Amélie Pichard, shoe vegan

The French designer Amélie Pichard, known to have revisited sneakers Le Coq Sportif in 2015, playing conventions and bad taste in all of its collections, while respecting the planet. In 2016, she collaborates with Pamela Anderson around a collection of shoes 100% vegan, that is to say, without any animal material (leather or fur, for example). The capsule is composed of seven patterns in cotton, raffia, plastic, and alcantara (polyester fibers).

#6 Stella Pardo, the only mesh that is worth

French brand by excellence, the parts Stella Pardo are designed in Paris and hand-sewn by a community of mothers knitting” in Lima, Peru. Cotton, recycled fibers, dyes, base of flowers are used to make beautiful mesh used in the collections of the designer of peruvian origin, Cinthya Guerrero.

#7 re-launch, the brand of fast-fashion green

The textile production in mass can be compatible with ethics ? The founder of the brand Reformation, Yael Aflalo, we prove that the answer is yes. His label, Reunion offers substantial collection, produced and manufactured locally in Los Angeles. Made in the manufacture ecological (reduction of CO2 emissions, reduction of waste), the brand uses materials such as tancel, fully biodegradable, and is also a big fan of the scrap. She buys our old clothes and transform them into new creations.

#8 Allbirds, sneakers, sustainable Silicon Valley

Created by Tim Brown & Joey Zwillinger in 2016 in California, the sneakers Allbirds are sustainable and without logo. The outsole is made with sugar and tissues are either at the base of eucalyptus or merino wool. The laces are designed of plastic recycled. The brand also has its program of “Carbon Neutral”, which requires the company that all its actions were beyond reproach in terms of carbon. Barack Obama, Emma Watson, Ryan Gosling, or Matthew McConaughey are already followers. The icing on the cake : Leonardo DiCaprio has even invested in a personal capacity in the brand.